Greenfield Initiative: Transforming Maharashtra's Port Connectivity

The Union Cabinet has approved a significant infrastructure project to construct a 6-lane access-controlled National Highway connecting JNPA Port to Chowk in Maharashtra, spanning 29.219 kilometers. This initiative entails an investment of Rs 4,500 crore and will be developed through the build, operate, and transfer (BOT) mode.

This strategic development is part of the integrated infrastructure planning under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principles. With increasing container volumes at JNPA Port and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, a strategic need for enhanced National Highway connectivity in the region has been identified.

The project will significantly reduce travel time for vehicles moving from JNPA Port to key junctions such as the Golden Quadrilateral section of NH-48 and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. Two tunnels through Sahayadri will facilitate smoother movement for commercial vehicles, enhancing freight efficiency and boosting regional growth.

