Left Menu

Greenfield Initiative: Transforming Maharashtra's Port Connectivity

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the development of a 6-lane access-controlled National Highway connecting JNPA Port and Chowk in Maharashtra, costing Rs 4,500 crore. The project aims to enhance logistical efficiency, improve connectivity to major ports, and support the Navi Mumbai International Airport's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:38 IST
Greenfield Initiative: Transforming Maharashtra's Port Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has approved a significant infrastructure project to construct a 6-lane access-controlled National Highway connecting JNPA Port to Chowk in Maharashtra, spanning 29.219 kilometers. This initiative entails an investment of Rs 4,500 crore and will be developed through the build, operate, and transfer (BOT) mode.

This strategic development is part of the integrated infrastructure planning under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principles. With increasing container volumes at JNPA Port and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, a strategic need for enhanced National Highway connectivity in the region has been identified.

The project will significantly reduce travel time for vehicles moving from JNPA Port to key junctions such as the Golden Quadrilateral section of NH-48 and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. Two tunnels through Sahayadri will facilitate smoother movement for commercial vehicles, enhancing freight efficiency and boosting regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025