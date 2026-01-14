Barapullah Phase-3 Project: A Prolonged Quest for Connectivity

The Barapullah phase-3 project, aimed at enhancing connectivity between East and South Delhi, is now slated for completion in 2027, according to government officials. The project, which connects Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, has encountered delays and cost escalations due to factors beyond control.

Initially estimated to be completed by 2017, the project has faced hurdles such as land acquisition and shifting of high-tension lines, culminating in increased costs from Rs 1,260.63 crore to Rs 1,653.03 crore. These delays led to an arbitration award favoring the contractor with significant additional payouts.

In response, the Delhi government has taken measures to mitigate further delays, forming a project monitoring committee and addressing previous financial oversights to stick to the revised timeline and budget constraints.