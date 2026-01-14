Left Menu

Barapullah Phase-3 Project: A Prolonged Quest for Connectivity

The completion of the Barapullah phase-3 project, linking East and South Delhi, faces further delays with a new deadline set for 2027. Originally planned for 2017, the project has suffered due to uncontrollable factors, increasing costs from Rs 1,260.63 crore to Rs 1,653.03 crore. An arbitration resulted in additional costs.

The Barapullah phase-3 project, aimed at enhancing connectivity between East and South Delhi, is now slated for completion in 2027, according to government officials. The project, which connects Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, has encountered delays and cost escalations due to factors beyond control.

Initially estimated to be completed by 2017, the project has faced hurdles such as land acquisition and shifting of high-tension lines, culminating in increased costs from Rs 1,260.63 crore to Rs 1,653.03 crore. These delays led to an arbitration award favoring the contractor with significant additional payouts.

In response, the Delhi government has taken measures to mitigate further delays, forming a project monitoring committee and addressing previous financial oversights to stick to the revised timeline and budget constraints.

