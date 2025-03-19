Left Menu

FTSE Dips As Investors Eye Fed's Next Move

The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday after a streak of gains, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Significant movers included Compass Group and Ferrexpo, while domestic FTSE 250 stocks remained stable, with Softcat and Goodwin climbing on optimistic forecasts and reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:35 IST
FTSE Dips As Investors Eye Fed's Next Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index in the UK saw a slight decline on Wednesday following five sessions of gains, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Stocks like Compass Group led the downturn, dropping by 4% after a downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas. Metal miners also contributed to the fall with Fresnillo, Glencore, and Anglo American experiencing price target cuts.

Meanwhile, the Fed is anticipated to keep interest rates steady, with the possibility of future cuts lending support. The BoE's expected decision along similar lines could suggest at least two rate cuts from both central banks this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025