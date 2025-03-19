FTSE Dips As Investors Eye Fed's Next Move
The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday after a streak of gains, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Significant movers included Compass Group and Ferrexpo, while domestic FTSE 250 stocks remained stable, with Softcat and Goodwin climbing on optimistic forecasts and reports.
The FTSE 100 index in the UK saw a slight decline on Wednesday following five sessions of gains, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
Stocks like Compass Group led the downturn, dropping by 4% after a downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas. Metal miners also contributed to the fall with Fresnillo, Glencore, and Anglo American experiencing price target cuts.
Meanwhile, the Fed is anticipated to keep interest rates steady, with the possibility of future cuts lending support. The BoE's expected decision along similar lines could suggest at least two rate cuts from both central banks this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
