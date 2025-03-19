FTSE Dips As Investors Eye Fed's Next Move

The FTSE 100 index in the UK saw a slight decline on Wednesday following five sessions of gains, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Stocks like Compass Group led the downturn, dropping by 4% after a downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas. Metal miners also contributed to the fall with Fresnillo, Glencore, and Anglo American experiencing price target cuts.

Meanwhile, the Fed is anticipated to keep interest rates steady, with the possibility of future cuts lending support. The BoE's expected decision along similar lines could suggest at least two rate cuts from both central banks this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)