Railway Stone Pelting: A Menace on Tracks

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a staggering number of stone pelting incidents on trains, notably Vande Bharat, totaling 7,971 cases from 2023 until February 2025, within the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

To counter these occurrences, the Railway Protection Force is working alongside Government Railway Police and local law enforcement to implement community awareness programs, addressing the dangers and consequences associated with stone pelting.

Efforts are in place to enhance vigilance among train escorting teams and regular oversight by the State Level Security Committee of Railways, aiming to safeguard affected railway lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)