Left Menu

Railway Stone Pelting: A Menace on Tracks

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported 7,971 stone pelting incidents on trains, including Vande Bharat, from 2023 to early 2025. Over 4,500 individuals have been arrested. The government and railway authorities have implemented measures to address this issue, involving police coordination and community sensitization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:36 IST
Railway Stone Pelting: A Menace on Tracks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a staggering number of stone pelting incidents on trains, notably Vande Bharat, totaling 7,971 cases from 2023 until February 2025, within the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

To counter these occurrences, the Railway Protection Force is working alongside Government Railway Police and local law enforcement to implement community awareness programs, addressing the dangers and consequences associated with stone pelting.

Efforts are in place to enhance vigilance among train escorting teams and regular oversight by the State Level Security Committee of Railways, aiming to safeguard affected railway lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025