Left Menu

Roche and Novartis Revamp Diversity Policies Amid U.S. Legal Changes

Swiss pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis are revising their diversity policies in response to recent U.S. executive orders. While Roche plans to refocus its diversity offices on 'inclusion and belonging,' Novartis ends its use of diverse hiring panels. The changes are influenced by evolving U.S. legal frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:56 IST
Roche and Novartis Revamp Diversity Policies Amid U.S. Legal Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss drugmaker Roche and its compatriot Novartis are overhauling their diversity strategies, scrapping previously set global diversity targets. The move comes as a reaction to recent executive orders in the U.S. which could impose penalties for certain diversity measures.

Roche disclosed that its Chief Diversity Offices, both in the U.S. and its Basel headquarters, will undergo a shift in focus towards inclusion and belonging, without explicitly mentioning diversity in their new agenda. Novartis, adapting to evolving U.S. laws, will cease using diverse panels in U.S. hiring practices, although it maintains a commitment to varied perspectives and equal opportunities.

Several global firms, including UBS, are rolling back diversity initiatives following U.S. governmental pressures. However, some companies like AstraZeneca and Novo Nordisk continue to uphold their DEI programs. The changes stem from the risk of non-compliance under new legislation affecting global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025