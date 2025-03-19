Roche and Novartis Revamp Diversity Policies Amid U.S. Legal Changes

Swiss drugmaker Roche and its compatriot Novartis are overhauling their diversity strategies, scrapping previously set global diversity targets. The move comes as a reaction to recent executive orders in the U.S. which could impose penalties for certain diversity measures.

Roche disclosed that its Chief Diversity Offices, both in the U.S. and its Basel headquarters, will undergo a shift in focus towards inclusion and belonging, without explicitly mentioning diversity in their new agenda. Novartis, adapting to evolving U.S. laws, will cease using diverse panels in U.S. hiring practices, although it maintains a commitment to varied perspectives and equal opportunities.

Several global firms, including UBS, are rolling back diversity initiatives following U.S. governmental pressures. However, some companies like AstraZeneca and Novo Nordisk continue to uphold their DEI programs. The changes stem from the risk of non-compliance under new legislation affecting global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)