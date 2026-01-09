Left Menu

Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: A Deep Dive into the Temple's Guardian Deity Mystery

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering case concerning the Sabarimala gold loss in Kerala, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This sensitive case, already under state investigation, involves misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Eleven arrests have been made so far.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step by filing a money laundering case concerning the Sabarimala gold loss case in Kerala, according to official sources.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, has been lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, marking the beginning of a federal probe into the matter.

This sensitive case has already seen investigation by a state special investigation team (SIT) under the Kerala High Court's supervision, with eleven arrests related to misconduct and criminal misappropriation of temple gold. The ED's involvement marks an intensified inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

