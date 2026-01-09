Italy Weighs Sale of Remaining Stake in Monte dei Paschi
The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced that Italy is open to selling its remaining 4.9% stake in bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS). While a quick sale isn’t a priority, prospects for a merger with Banco BPM could reshape Italy's banking sector and promote competitiveness.
Italy is contemplating the sale of its remaining interest in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), but Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized there is no urgency in making such a move. The state's stake, which has been reduced to 4.9% after a series of divestments, became a focal point following Meloni's New Year's conference.
Her remarks led to a 1.28% increase in MPS shares, highlighting market optimism over a potential merger with Banco BPM. Such a consolidation could potentially create a robust competitor to major Italian banks like UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, despite the government's limited direct influence due to its minimal stake.
Prime Minister Meloni also addressed an ongoing investigation by Milan prosecutors into MPS's recent acquisition of Mediobanca, reassuring that there is no legal wrongdoing on the part of the government. The investigation scrutinizes the actions of top MPS executives and shareholders, concerning their transparency with supervisory bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
