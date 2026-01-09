Cracking the Codeine Cough Syrup Syndicate: Varanasi Raid Unveils Key Connections

In a significant breakthrough, the Varanasi Police executed a raid at the residence of Prashant Upadhyay, a close associate of alleged cough syrup trafficking kingpin Shubham Jaiswal, to further their investigation into a sprawling codeine-laced syrup racket, officials announced on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) T Sarvan revealed that the raid was carried out on Thursday evening at Upadhyay's home in Madouli. Although Upadhyay was not present, police teams examined family members and procured key documents for the probe.

The investigation seeks to trace business interactions between Upadhyay's firms and Shaili Traders, under scrutiny for illegal trade activities. Upadhyay is named in the case FIR, suspected of engaging in codeine syrup dealings worth crores, as part of a broader operation by Uttar Pradesh authorities targeting the regulated syrup trade across state borders.

