Dmart Rents Huge Space in Ghaziabad Mall, Boosting Local Economy

Dmart has rented 35,000 sq ft space in Migsun Group's shopping mall in Ghaziabad for nearly 30 years with a monthly rent of Rs 21 lakh. This move highlights the mall's commercial potential and strengthens the region's retail experience. Dmart previously acquired space in Delhi for Rs 108 crore.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:20 IST
Dmart, the renowned hypermarket chain, has secured 35,000 square feet of space on a long-term lease in Migsun Group's shopping mall located in Ghaziabad's thriving Raj Nagar Extension.

The agreement, which spans an impressive 29 years and 11 months, comes with a monthly rental charge of Rs 21 lakh, according to a statement from Migsun Group. This significant move emphasizes the region's economic prospects and aims to enhance the local retail experience.

Previously, Dmart demonstrated strong interest in Migsun's offerings, having purchased 47,000 square feet in Rohini, Delhi, for Rs 108 crore. Migsun Group, with over 40 completed projects across various domains in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, is poised to set new benchmarks through this partnership, as expressed by its Managing Director, Yash Miglani.

