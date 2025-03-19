India Pushes for Self-Sufficiency with New Urea Plant in Assam
The Union Cabinet has approved a new ammonia-urea plant in Assam to reduce urea imports and promote self-sufficiency. The project, costing Rs 10,601.4 crore, will enhance domestic production and create job opportunities. The plant is a joint venture involving multiple stakeholders, including the Assam government.
The Union Cabinet has greenlit an ambitious project to set up a new ammonia-urea plant in Assam, focusing on reducing India's reliance on urea imports. The estimated project cost stands at Rs 10,601.4 crore and is set to boost domestic production significantly.
Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved this initiative within the premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd. The initiative targets a production capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes annually, with a projected timeline of 48 months for commissioning.
The project, comprising a joint venture involving several stakeholders, is set to improve energy efficiency and create new job opportunities. It supports government's vision of making India self-reliant in urea, reducing import dependence, and meeting the increasing demand from the northeastern states.
