Tragic Collision: Truck Hits Teens in Ghaziabad

In a tragic accident at Saidpur village in Ghaziabad district, an over-speeding truck hit three bike-borne teenagers, resulting in the death of two and leaving one critically injured, authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the Mohiuddin Pur-Kharkhoda road near the Bhojpur police station on Friday night. Victims Imran, 13, and Vaseem, 16, succumbed to their injuries, while Samad, 14, is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amit Saxena noted the teenagers were not wearing helmets at the time. No complaints have been filed as families are hesitant to take legal action, but police are reviewing CCTV footage for leads on the fleeing truck.