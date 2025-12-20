Secrets Unveiled: The Epstein Files and Their Hidden Mysteries
The US Justice Department has released files related to Jeffrey Epstein, including references to massage techniques and Ayurveda. The release follows a politically charged campaign. The files show Epstein’s connections with influential figures but do not accuse Trump or Clinton of wrongdoing.
The recent release of the Epstein files by the US Justice Department has unveiled a trove of documents, including references to Ayurveda and massage techniques. This follows a directive from President Donald Trump as part of a politically charged mandate demanding transparency.
The files reveal the intricate connections Epstein maintained with powerful individuals, intensifying the controversy in an already delicate political landscape. Despite showing interactions with both former President Bill Clinton and Trump, no allegations of misconduct have been levied against them.
Epstein, who was jailed and facing serious charges of underage sex trafficking, committed suicide in 2019. The release of these documents reignites the discourse around his life and connections, yet many questions remain unanswered as the Justice Department's disclosure is acknowledged to be incomplete.
(With inputs from agencies.)
