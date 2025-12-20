Left Menu

Secrets Unveiled: The Epstein Files and Their Hidden Mysteries

The US Justice Department has released files related to Jeffrey Epstein, including references to massage techniques and Ayurveda. The release follows a politically charged campaign. The files show Epstein’s connections with influential figures but do not accuse Trump or Clinton of wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:30 IST
Secrets Unveiled: The Epstein Files and Their Hidden Mysteries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent release of the Epstein files by the US Justice Department has unveiled a trove of documents, including references to Ayurveda and massage techniques. This follows a directive from President Donald Trump as part of a politically charged mandate demanding transparency.

The files reveal the intricate connections Epstein maintained with powerful individuals, intensifying the controversy in an already delicate political landscape. Despite showing interactions with both former President Bill Clinton and Trump, no allegations of misconduct have been levied against them.

Epstein, who was jailed and facing serious charges of underage sex trafficking, committed suicide in 2019. The release of these documents reignites the discourse around his life and connections, yet many questions remain unanswered as the Justice Department's disclosure is acknowledged to be incomplete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025