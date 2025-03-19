Africa Finance Corporation Champions African Creativity with Renewed Support for +234 Art Fair 2025

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), a leading infrastructure solutions provider on the continent, has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Africa’s creative economy by partnering for the second consecutive year with the highly anticipated +234 Art Fair. Organized by Soto Gallery in collaboration with Ecobank Nigeria Limited, AFC, and Craneburg Construction Company, this prestigious five-day event is set to take place from March 27th to March 31st, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 10:00 AM daily.

With a theme centered on “Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art,” this year’s fair aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the arts while creating opportunities for young, emerging, and un-galleried artists to showcase their works to an expansive audience. Over 260 artists have already expressed interest in participating in this unique platform, a testament to the event’s growing influence within the African art scene.

A Commitment to Africa’s Creative Future

Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, emphasized the alignment of the +234 Art Fair with AFC’s broader strategy of investing in Africa’s youth. He stated:

“The +234 Art Fair embodies AFC’s vision of empowering and elevating the next generation of African creatives. The arts are an integral part of cultural and economic development, and supporting initiatives like this fosters job creation, skills development, and value retention within the continent. We are honored to continue our collaboration with Ecobank to drive Africa’s creative industry forward, providing a catalyst for promoting African artists both locally and globally.”

Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the bank’s commitment to nurturing African talent:

“As a Pan-African institution, we recognize the pivotal role that creative industries play in driving economic growth. The +234 Art Fair offers young and emerging artists an invaluable opportunity to present their work to key stakeholders, decision-makers, and an international audience. Supporting this initiative aligns with our broader vision of investing in Africa’s future and unlocking new opportunities for the next generation.”

Strengthening Art Patronage in Nigeria

Founder of +234 Art Fair and Soto Gallery Foundation, Mrs. Tola Akerele, highlighted the importance of sustained patronage in the art world, noting:

“Art patronage extends beyond financial support; it involves fostering meaningful relationships that empower artists to sustain and grow their creative practices. The 2025 edition of the +234 Art Fair will highlight how effective patronage can influence an artist’s career and the broader art ecosystem. By connecting artists with collectors, investors, and enthusiasts, we aim to create an enduring impact on the industry.”

A Diverse and Engaging Art Showcase

The +234 Art Fair serves as a celebration of Nigerian talent, presenting an eclectic mix of artistic expressions, including painting, sculpture, visual and digital art, multimedia installations, and much more. This year’s fair will also feature engaging activities such as:

Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions designed to provide artists with technical skills and industry knowledge.

Hands-on sessions designed to provide artists with technical skills and industry knowledge. Panel Discussions: Conversations led by experts in the creative sector, addressing pressing topics such as art investment, patronage, and global market trends.

Conversations led by experts in the creative sector, addressing pressing topics such as art investment, patronage, and global market trends. Networking Opportunities: A platform for artists, art lovers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to connect and collaborate.

A Global Audience

The event is expected to attract a diverse mix of attendees, ranging from local and international artists, collectors, investors, and industry leaders to government officials, policymakers, diplomats, and art lovers from around the world. As Africa’s creative sector continues to gain prominence on the global stage, events like the +234 Art Fair play a crucial role in promoting homegrown talent and positioning Nigeria as a hub for artistic innovation.

Looking Ahead

With AFC’s unwavering support, along with partnerships from leading institutions like Ecobank and Craneburg Construction Company, the +234 Art Fair 2025 is set to be bigger and more impactful than ever before. By championing Africa’s artistic visionaries and fostering a culture of patronage, this initiative reinforces the immense potential of the continent’s creative economy.

As Nigeria continues to emerge as a cultural powerhouse, the +234 Art Fair remains at the forefront of nurturing and amplifying the voices of young African artists, paving the way for a vibrant and sustainable future in the global art scene.