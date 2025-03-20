Malaysian Green Light: Renewed Search for MH370 Set with Ocean Infinity

The Malaysian government has granted final approval for Ocean Infinity, a Texas-based marine robotics company, to renew the search for the long-missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The aircraft, which vanished in 2014, is thought to have crashed in the remote southern Indian Ocean.

In a cabinet decision, Malaysia agreed to a 'no-find, no-fee' arrangement with Ocean Infinity. Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the company would only receive $70 million if flight wreckage is discovered in a new 15,000-square-kilometer search area. The move comes three months after preliminary consent to renew the search.

Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Punkett stated that the company had enhanced its technology since a fruitless 2018 mission and has narrowed down the search zone. Preparations are underway, with plans to start the search between January and April. The Malaysian government remains committed to resolving the flight MH370 mystery for the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)