Left Menu

ENGIE Powers Up India: Pioneering a Carbon-Neutral Future

ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy, has expanded its operations to India, launching a branch focused on Supply and Energy Management. This strategic move aims to enhance India's renewable energy capacity, offering tailored energy solutions and reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable energy future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:40 IST
ENGIE Powers Up India: Pioneering a Carbon-Neutral Future
ENGIE's Supply & Energy Management Activities Expand in India to Accelerate Clean Energy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic expansion, ENGIE, a global titan in low-carbon energy, has launched a new branch in India, aimed at bolstering its Supply and Energy Management activities. This move signifies ENGIE's dedication to supporting India's ambitious carbon-neutral goals by accelerating the renewable energy sector's growth.

The newly established branch will enable ENGIE to seamlessly connect its renewable energy assets with markets and customers, aiding in optimizing energy procurement, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability. "We are proud to reinforce our commitment to India's energy transition," said Amit Jain, ENGIE's CEO & Country Manager for India.

ENGIE has been a trusted partner in India for over 30 years, and the company is set to expand its renewable energy capacity to 7GW by 2030. Through innovative solutions, ENGIE continues to contribute significantly to India's sustainable energy industry, supporting companies in their journey towards decarbonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025