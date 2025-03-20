ENGIE Powers Up India: Pioneering a Carbon-Neutral Future

In a significant strategic expansion, ENGIE, a global titan in low-carbon energy, has launched a new branch in India, aimed at bolstering its Supply and Energy Management activities. This move signifies ENGIE's dedication to supporting India's ambitious carbon-neutral goals by accelerating the renewable energy sector's growth.

The newly established branch will enable ENGIE to seamlessly connect its renewable energy assets with markets and customers, aiding in optimizing energy procurement, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability. "We are proud to reinforce our commitment to India's energy transition," said Amit Jain, ENGIE's CEO & Country Manager for India.

ENGIE has been a trusted partner in India for over 30 years, and the company is set to expand its renewable energy capacity to 7GW by 2030. Through innovative solutions, ENGIE continues to contribute significantly to India's sustainable energy industry, supporting companies in their journey towards decarbonization.

