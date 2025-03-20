Left Menu

Indian Carriers Eye Expansion Amidst Foreign Airline Stronghold

Indian airlines are poised for growth in the international sector, with an expected 15-20% increase in passenger traffic by 2025-2026, driven by enhanced visa facilities and government support. While challenges like restrictive policies persist, expansion plans signal potential market share gains against foreign competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:10 IST
Indian Carriers Eye Expansion Amidst Foreign Airline Stronghold
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a report by ICRA, Indian carriers are set to capitalize on the international routes currently dominated by foreign airlines. The report forecasts a significant upswing, with international passenger traffic projected to grow by 15-20% in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, outpacing the domestic growth rate of 7-10% annually.

This optimistic outlook is underpinned by expanded e-visa and visa-on-arrival facilities, alongside initiatives by the Indian government to boost tourism through theme-based centers and iconic destinations. India's international passenger traffic surged to 5.69 million in the first three quarters of FY2025, showing an 11.4% year-on-year increase and a 9.2% rise from pre-pandemic levels in FY2020.

Low-cost carriers have been pivotal in this growth narrative, comprising 72% of international passenger traffic for Indian carriers in the first nine months of FY2025, marking a departure from the past dominance by full-service carriers. Despite foreign airlines maintaining a 55-60% market share due to policy and infrastructure constraints on Indian carriers, ICRA notes a strong opportunity for Indian airlines to expand their international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025