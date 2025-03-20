Chinese Stocks Tumble Amid Investor Caution

Chinese stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors grew wary of short-term volatility following a recent surge in tech stocks. Notably, the Hang Seng Index plunged more than 2%, marking a significant shift as it hit a three-year high earlier in the session.

Hong Kong and mainland financial markets were hit hard, with the Shanghai Composite down by 0.51% and the blue-chip CSI300 index falling 0.88%. The tech sector led the decline, as major players like Tencent reported losses and search giant Baidu saw a sharp drop in stock value.

Adding to investor concerns, China's benchmark lending rates held steady after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained interest rates, with the Hong Kong central bank cautioning that rates would remain elevated. This economic environment prompts continued uncertainty around growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)