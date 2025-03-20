Left Menu

Ensuring Fair Labor Practices in India's Manufacturing Boom

Abhijeet Rane highlights the urgent need to protect workers' rights as India emerges as a global manufacturing hub. Addressing challenges like low wages, unsafe conditions, and discriminatory practices is crucial. Laws such as the Industrial Disputes Act support these rights, demanding collective effort from government, employers, and unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As India strides towards becoming the factory of the world, efforts to prioritize workers' rights have taken center stage. Abhijeet Rane, founder of the Dhadak Kamgaar Union, underscores the critical need to protect worker welfare amid a surge of global conglomerates setting up operations in the country.

The challenges are multifaceted: workers frequently receive low wages, endure unsafe working environments, and are subjected to discriminatory hiring practices, particularly against married women in the electronics sector. Moreover, many are forced to reside in unsafe, unsanitary conditions, highlighting a dire need for reform.

India's legal framework includes acts such as the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947, Factories Act of 1948, and the Minimum Wages Act of 1948, which aim to safeguard workers. As India's manufacturing prowess grows, a joint effort from the government, employers, and unions is paramount to fostering a fair and equitable workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

