CCSIA Takes Flight with New Timings for Summer Expansion
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport has revised flight and infrastructure schedules to manage increased summer passenger traffic. Starting March 21, operational changes include runway recarpeting and AGL upgrades. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings, the initiative underscores CCSIA's dedication to safety and service excellence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
This summer, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) is preparing for heightened passenger traffic with a revised schedule for flight operations and runway upgrades.
Effective from March 21, the Lucknow airport will implement these operational adjustments aiming to maximize efficiency and maintain top-notch safety standards.
Managed by Adani Airport Holdings, CCSIA underscores its commitment to infrastructure enhancement with these strategic changes, ensuring better service during peak travel times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
