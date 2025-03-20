CCSIA Takes Flight with New Timings for Summer Expansion

This summer, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) is preparing for heightened passenger traffic with a revised schedule for flight operations and runway upgrades.

Effective from March 21, the Lucknow airport will implement these operational adjustments aiming to maximize efficiency and maintain top-notch safety standards.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings, CCSIA underscores its commitment to infrastructure enhancement with these strategic changes, ensuring better service during peak travel times.

