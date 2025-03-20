Left Menu

Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 Set for Full Operational Revival

Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 will fully reopen on April 15, with operations relocating from Terminal 2. This transition is part of modernization efforts enhancing the passenger experience with new technologies and increased capacity. Terminal 1's revamp includes advanced systems for efficiency and is central to Delhi becoming a major aviation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:38 IST
Delhi airport (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) is poised to resume full operations starting April 15 as all flights currently managed at Terminal 2 (T2) will be relocated there, an official release announced. Currently, T2 handles roughly 270–280 flights daily, serving over 46,000 passengers, primarily from Akasa Air and IndiGo. From April 15, these operations will shift to T1.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has informed airlines about the transition, urging them to prepare for the change. This move is considered a significant milestone in the ongoing modernization of Delhi Airport, designed to ensure world-class services.

The expansion of T1 has concluded under Phase 3A of the expansion project. Last March, the revamped, integrated Terminal 1 was inaugurated. It now boasts advanced technologies such as the Facial Recognition System (DIGIYATRA) at entry points, 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) for smoother security checks, an Individual Carrier System (ICS) for baggage handling, and 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for check-in and self-service.

Commenting on the development, CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar expressed delight over the impending full operational status of T1. He emphasized this transition's role in enhancing the passenger experience and accommodating rising air travel demand. Jaipuriar assured seamless operations during the transition to uphold service quality. This strategic move is integral to their vision of establishing Delhi Airport as a state-of-the-art aviation hub, aligned with evolving traveler needs. With this enhancement, Delhi Airport is set to become the only airport in the country capable of handling over 100 million passengers annually. Terminal 1 will cater to 40 million passengers, T2 to 15 million, and Terminal 3 to 45 million annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

