Asian Paints Exits Indonesian Market with $6.8 Million Deal

Asian Paints Ltd has sold its Indonesian operations to a subsidiary of Omega Property Investments for SGD 6.8 million. The decision followed unsuccessful efforts to expand its market in Indonesia over the past nine years. The divestment will result in a financial loss of approximately Rs 90 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:50 IST
Asian Paints Ltd has officially exited the Indonesian market, finalizing the sale of its local operations to a subsidiary of Omega Property Investments Pty Ltd, Australia, for SGD 6.8 million (approximately Rs 44 crore).

The move comes after a strategic review of the business, during which it was determined that efforts to establish a significant presence in Indonesia had been unsuccessful, despite various strategies implemented over the past nine years.

The divestment, completed by Asian Paints International Pvt Ltd, Singapore (APIPL), will lead to a financial recognition of a Rs 90 crore loss in the company's financial results, highlighting the challenges faced in the Indonesian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

