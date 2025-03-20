Asian Paints Exits Indonesian Market with $6.8 Million Deal

Asian Paints Ltd has officially exited the Indonesian market, finalizing the sale of its local operations to a subsidiary of Omega Property Investments Pty Ltd, Australia, for SGD 6.8 million (approximately Rs 44 crore).

The move comes after a strategic review of the business, during which it was determined that efforts to establish a significant presence in Indonesia had been unsuccessful, despite various strategies implemented over the past nine years.

The divestment, completed by Asian Paints International Pvt Ltd, Singapore (APIPL), will lead to a financial recognition of a Rs 90 crore loss in the company's financial results, highlighting the challenges faced in the Indonesian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)