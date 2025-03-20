Left Menu

Delayed Land Transfer Hampers Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project faces delays due to slow land transfers from the state government, even as Indian Railways has provided its share of land. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for a full-time MD with railway expertise to oversee the project to ensure its timely execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:39 IST
Delayed Land Transfer Hampers Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is experiencing setbacks, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting the sluggish pace of land transfers from the state government. This delay persists even though Indian Railways has already allocated its portion of land to K-RIDE Limited.

In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw noted the current leadership structure, where a part-time Managing Director appointed by Karnataka is handling the project. He asserted the need for a dedicated full-time MD with specialized railway knowledge to direct the initiative effectively.

The project, which spans 148.17 km at a budget of Rs 15,767 crore, involves both central and state funding. Despite progress on some corridors, the project has seen slow advancement, prompting discussions about potential operational roles for the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025