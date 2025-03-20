Delayed Land Transfer Hampers Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is experiencing setbacks, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting the sluggish pace of land transfers from the state government. This delay persists even though Indian Railways has already allocated its portion of land to K-RIDE Limited.

In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw noted the current leadership structure, where a part-time Managing Director appointed by Karnataka is handling the project. He asserted the need for a dedicated full-time MD with specialized railway knowledge to direct the initiative effectively.

The project, which spans 148.17 km at a budget of Rs 15,767 crore, involves both central and state funding. Despite progress on some corridors, the project has seen slow advancement, prompting discussions about potential operational roles for the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)