India's IT Ministry Engages with X on AI Chatbot Controversy

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has not formally issued any notice to the micro-blogging service X (formerly Twitter) or its AI division, Grok, regarding the use of Hindi slang by a chatbot. Discussions are ongoing to ascertain possible legal infringements, government insiders revealed on Thursday.

Officials from MeitY are currently engaged in dialogue with representatives from X, assessing the specific circumstances under which the alleged violations occurred and identifying which Indian regulations might have been breached. Previous advisories issued to social media platforms by MeitY retain their validity, one source confirmed.

Reports had previously suggested that the IT Ministry was investigating the language used by Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, which is designed to respond to queries with insights and perspectives. The Ministry reiterates its commitment to fostering a secure, reliable, and accountable internet environment as part of ongoing efforts, including a recent Grievance Appellate Committee workshop aimed at enhancing digital safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)