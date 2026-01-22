Canada's Court Gives TikTok New Lease on Life Amid Security Concerns

In a decisive ruling, Canada's federal court has temporarily halted a government directive aimed at closing TikTok's Canadian operations, citing national security risks. The court's decision grants TikTok a reprieve, allowing the immensely popular app, with over 14 million monthly users in Canada, to continue its activities for now.

The controversy began in November 2024 when the Canadian industry ministry ordered the dissolution of TikTok's business in the country. The move, grounded in fears of data exploitation by the app's Chinese owner ByteDance Ltd, evoked an appeal from TikTok, drawing attention to broader concerns over privacy and security.

Federal Judge Russel Zinn's judgment requires Industry Minister Melanie Joly to reassess the decision, without providing immediate justification. TikTok has expressed gratitude for the ruling and readiness to engage with the government to address the security issues. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking strengthened economic ties with China amidst challenges posed by US tariffs.