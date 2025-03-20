Economic Uncertainty Clouds U.S. Labor Market
The U.S. labor market remains stable amid slight increases in unemployment claims and ongoing policy uncertainty. Rising trade tensions and government spending cuts impact employment, as layoffs stay low but job-seeking remains challenging. Business sentiment dampens, affecting small business spending and potential employment growth.
The labor market in the United States is maintaining stability, despite a slight rise in unemployment claims last week. This suggests a steady job landscape in March, though the outlook is darkening due to escalating trade tensions and significant government spending cuts.
Despite low layoffs, many Americans are staying on jobless rolls longer than last year, according to the Labor Department's latest report. Economists attribute this to persistent high-interest rates and policy uncertainty, particularly concerning import tariffs, which hindered companies from increasing their workforce. The Federal Reserve acknowledges the surrounding economic uncertainty and has held interest rates steady, though rate cuts are expected later in the year.
Initial state unemployment claims rose slightly to 223,000 for the week ending March 15, remaining within the 203,000-242,000 range observed this year. Layoffs are low overall, with hiring experiencing a slowdown. Federal worker layoffs complicate unemployment benefit filing, with mass firings deemed possibly illegal by a judge, leading to reinstatements on administrative leave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-ECB cuts interest rates and keeps door ajar to more easing
WRAPUP 1-US weekly jobless claims fall; DOGE action boosts planned layoffs in February
UPDATE 3-ECB cuts interest rates, keeps door ajar to more easing
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-ECB cuts interest rates and keeps door ajar to more easing
WRAPUP 2-US labor market steady, tariffs and federal government layoffs a risk to outlook