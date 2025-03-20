Zomato Transforms to Eternal Limited Amidst Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move, Zomato has been given the green light by the Corporate Affairs Ministry to change its corporate name to Eternal Limited, effective March 20. This marks a significant development in the company's expansion strategy.

The decision was ratified by shareholders earlier this month when they approved a special resolution to rename the company. The core business brand Zomato, along with its app, will retain its name, but the corporate entity will operate under the Eternal banner.

The renaming underscores the importance of the company's other ventures—Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure—ahead of its future growth ambitions. Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal indicated that the shift to 'Eternal' reflects their internal strategy and growing reliance on Blinkit as a key growth area.

(With inputs from agencies.)