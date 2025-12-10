Left Menu

ED's Crackdown on Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure: A Financial Web Revealed

The Enforcement Directorate has seized over 13 bank accounts of Reliance Infrastructure, linked to the Anil Ambani group, amidst a FEMA investigation. The company is accused of illegally diverting public funds from NHAI highway projects to overseas through sham contracts. Reliance Infrastructure has yet to comment while Ambani was summoned for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:35 IST
ED's Crackdown on Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure: A Financial Web Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) declared on Wednesday that it has seized more than a dozen bank accounts, totaling approximately Rs 55 crore, belonging to the Anil Ambani Group's Reliance Infrastructure in connection with a FEMA investigation.

The probe alleges that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra), via its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), misappropriated public money from highway construction projects assigned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and transferred the funds abroad illegally.

R-Infra has not yet issued a comment concerning these developments. The ED has confiscated 13 bank accounts with a balance of Rs 54.82 crore due to alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to the federal agency's statement. Funds were reportedly moved under the pretense of fake sub-contracting deals to shell companies based in Mumbai. Last month, the ED summoned Anil Ambani for questioning, though he did not appear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025