Druze Leaders Urge U.S. Intervention Amid Sweida Unrest

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif calls on the U.S. to ensure the safety of the Druze community in Syria following intense violence in Sweida. He emphasizes American intervention as essential for stability, minor rights, and preventing massacres, while advocating for Druze self-determination and trust rebuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:38 IST
Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, an Israeli Druze leader, urged the United States to ensure the security of the Druze community in Syria. This call comes after violent clashes in Sweida, a Druze-majority province, earlier this year. Tarif stressed the United States' role in safeguarding minority rights to foster regional stability and prevent further violence.

During an official visit to the U.N. in Geneva, Tarif emphasized that U.S. support could negate the need for Israeli intervention in southern Syria. He appealed specifically to President Donald Trump, urging the U.S. to prevent future massacres by guaranteeing the rights of minorities across the Syrian landscape.

The Druze, a minority group with followers in Israel, Syria, and Lebanon, faced turmoil in July after a series of clashes with Bedouin residents. These incidents led to severe disturbances, mass uprooting, and subsequent Druze calls for a humanitarian corridor and self-determination. Talks for local autonomy were progressing until disrupted by recent events, highlighting the need for rebuilding trust and resolving the conflict.

