Left Menu

Myanmar's Defiant Silence: A Protest Against Military-Run Elections

Opponents of Myanmar's military rule are calling for a 'silent strike' to boycott upcoming elections, challenging severe legal penalties. Key figures and activists are charged with disrupting the electoral process as the military seeks legitimacy. The protests symbolize continued resistance against military oppression since the 2021 coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:36 IST
Myanmar's Defiant Silence: A Protest Against Military-Run Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Amidst growing tensions, opponents of military rule in Myanmar staged a defiant protest on Wednesday, urging the public to remain indoors as a form of boycott against elections slated for later this month. The action comes despite the looming threat of severe legal consequences for those disrupting the electoral process.

The military-led government has announced charges against ten pro-democracy activists, following their public demonstration in Mandalay, the nation's second-largest city. Critics claim that the upcoming December 28 elections are neither free nor fair, arguing that they serve as a ploy for the military to consolidate its control after seizing power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021.

Images shared on social media revealed eerily quiet streets in major urban areas like Yangon on Wednesday, indicating compliance. Meanwhile, state-run media reported the pending arrest of these activists under a new election law, highlighting the precarious balance between protest and punishment in the ongoing fight for democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025