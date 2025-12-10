Myanmar's Defiant Silence: A Protest Against Military-Run Elections
Opponents of Myanmar's military rule are calling for a 'silent strike' to boycott upcoming elections, challenging severe legal penalties. Key figures and activists are charged with disrupting the electoral process as the military seeks legitimacy. The protests symbolize continued resistance against military oppression since the 2021 coup.
- Country:
- Thailand
Amidst growing tensions, opponents of military rule in Myanmar staged a defiant protest on Wednesday, urging the public to remain indoors as a form of boycott against elections slated for later this month. The action comes despite the looming threat of severe legal consequences for those disrupting the electoral process.
The military-led government has announced charges against ten pro-democracy activists, following their public demonstration in Mandalay, the nation's second-largest city. Critics claim that the upcoming December 28 elections are neither free nor fair, arguing that they serve as a ploy for the military to consolidate its control after seizing power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021.
Images shared on social media revealed eerily quiet streets in major urban areas like Yangon on Wednesday, indicating compliance. Meanwhile, state-run media reported the pending arrest of these activists under a new election law, highlighting the precarious balance between protest and punishment in the ongoing fight for democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- protest
- elections
- military rule
- opposition
- resistance
- democracy
- activists
- Mandalay
- boycott
ALSO READ
Belarus Opposition Leader Highlights the Complex Dynamics of Political Prisoners
Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition on Election Reforms and SIR
Championing Freedom: Maria Corina Machado’s Unyielding Fight for Democracy
Opposition can boycott Parliament, but we will ensure that no illegal immigrant remains in voter list: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
If you oppose SIR, you will be wiped out from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to opposition parties.