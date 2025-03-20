India Boosts Energy Security with New Strategic Petroleum Reserves

The Union Government is bolstering the nation's energy security by expanding the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL), a Special Purpose Vehicle, manages these facilities with 5.33 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) capacity across Vishakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum, Suresh Gopi, revealed plans for additional reserves in Chandikhol and Padur, adding another 6.5 MMT using Public Private Partnerships. This expansion aligns with plans to secure crude supplies by diversifying sources globally.

The government is also steering towards a greener future. By diversifying LNG imports and promoting natural gas and biofuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel blending programs, it aims to pivot towards a gas-based economy, reducing fossil fuel dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)