Left Menu

New York's Congestion Pricing Clash Gains 30-Day Reprieve

The Trump administration has extended a decision deadline for New York's Manhattan congestion pricing program. Initially set for March 21, the new deadline is 30 days later. The U.S. Transportation Department is engaging with New York, warning that federal funds depend on resolving compliance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:50 IST
New York's Congestion Pricing Clash Gains 30-Day Reprieve

The Trump administration has granted New York a 30-day extension to negotiate compliance terms for Manhattan's congestion pricing program. This decision comes as a reprieve to the March 21 deadline initially imposed.

A conflict had arisen when the U.S. Transportation Department revoked the Biden-era federal approval for the program in February.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that ongoing discussions must yield results, cautioning that federal funds are contingent upon New York's compliance. "Continued noncompliance will not be taken lightly," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025