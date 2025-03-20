New York's Congestion Pricing Clash Gains 30-Day Reprieve
The Trump administration has extended a decision deadline for New York's Manhattan congestion pricing program. Initially set for March 21, the new deadline is 30 days later. The U.S. Transportation Department is engaging with New York, warning that federal funds depend on resolving compliance issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:50 IST
The Trump administration has granted New York a 30-day extension to negotiate compliance terms for Manhattan's congestion pricing program. This decision comes as a reprieve to the March 21 deadline initially imposed.
A conflict had arisen when the U.S. Transportation Department revoked the Biden-era federal approval for the program in February.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that ongoing discussions must yield results, cautioning that federal funds are contingent upon New York's compliance. "Continued noncompliance will not be taken lightly," he stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transportation Chaos in Paris as WWII Bomb Disruption Ends
Judge Rules Against Reinstating Biden-Era Immigration Enforcement Restrictions
U.S. Transportation Chief's Cautionary Visit to Boeing Factory
U.S. Transportation Secretary Rescinds Climate and Equity Memos
Transport Secretary Reverses Biden's Climate Policy