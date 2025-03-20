New York's Congestion Pricing Clash Gains 30-Day Reprieve

The Trump administration has granted New York a 30-day extension to negotiate compliance terms for Manhattan's congestion pricing program. This decision comes as a reprieve to the March 21 deadline initially imposed.

A conflict had arisen when the U.S. Transportation Department revoked the Biden-era federal approval for the program in February.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that ongoing discussions must yield results, cautioning that federal funds are contingent upon New York's compliance. "Continued noncompliance will not be taken lightly," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)