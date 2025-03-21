Left Menu

Sirca Paints Expands Horizons with Wembley Acquisition

Sirca Paints India Ltd. announces its acquisition of Wembley Paints & Chemicals, incorporating a range of products to boost revenues by ₹100 crore. This move aims to strengthen Sirca's market position in India's paint sector and is part of its strategy to offer premium solutions and penetrate untapped markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, March 21, 2025 – In a strategic business development, Sirca Paints India Ltd. has acquired the entire business of Wembley Paints & Chemicals. This acquisition includes integrating Wembley's diverse product lineup, such as thinners and wall paints, into Sirca's offerings.

With Sirca Paints forecasting an additional ₹100 crore to its top line, the acquisition is positioned to solidify its presence in the evolving Indian paint market. Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director, emphasized the alignment of this move with Sirca's vision of broadening its customer base and enhancing its industry stature.

The purchase embodies Sirca's aggressive growth strategy, assuring stakeholders of steady service continuity during integration. As a leader in high-quality Italian wood coatings, Sirca Paints is poised to take advantage of untapped markets while maintaining its reputation for excellence and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

