Market Turmoil: Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat Rattles Global Stocks

UK stocks fell on Tuesday as a global risk-off sentiment induced by Trump's tariff threats on European nations overshadowed markets. The FTSE 100 and mid-cap index saw their steepest declines since November. Trump's demand to buy Greenland creates uncertainty, causing investors to shift towards safe-haven assets like gold.

Updated: 20-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:42 IST
In a stark reminder of geopolitical tensions affecting financial markets, UK stocks tumbled on Tuesday amid a global risk-off sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on European countries. His demands linked to acquiring Greenland sent jitters through the market, prompting a sell-off in the FTSE 100, which dropped 1.1% by mid-morning.

Trump announced a potential 10% tariff on imports from several European nations unless Greenland's sale was sanctioned, escalating market volatility. Analysts warn that Trump's decisions in the coming days could further unsettle financial markets. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, his Greenland comments are keenly anticipated by investors.

Market losers included pharmaceutical stocks, with AstraZeneca dropping significantly, while building material suppliers like Ibstock also suffered. However, the precious metals sector experienced gains, benefiting from increased demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Meanwhile, media company Informa saw a rise following an optimistic revenue forecast and share buyback announcement.

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

