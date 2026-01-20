Market Turmoil: Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat Rattles Global Stocks

In a stark reminder of geopolitical tensions affecting financial markets, UK stocks tumbled on Tuesday amid a global risk-off sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on European countries. His demands linked to acquiring Greenland sent jitters through the market, prompting a sell-off in the FTSE 100, which dropped 1.1% by mid-morning.

Trump announced a potential 10% tariff on imports from several European nations unless Greenland's sale was sanctioned, escalating market volatility. Analysts warn that Trump's decisions in the coming days could further unsettle financial markets. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, his Greenland comments are keenly anticipated by investors.

Market losers included pharmaceutical stocks, with AstraZeneca dropping significantly, while building material suppliers like Ibstock also suffered. However, the precious metals sector experienced gains, benefiting from increased demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Meanwhile, media company Informa saw a rise following an optimistic revenue forecast and share buyback announcement.