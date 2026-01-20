Chaos and Controversy: AIPS Condemns Journalists' Actions at African Cup Final

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has condemned the behavior of several journalists following the disorderly conclusion of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal. A video captured Moroccan journalists exiting as Senegal's victorious coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, entered the post-match press conference, hand in hand with his daughter.

The situation escalated as arguments and physical altercations broke out between media members from Morocco and Senegal. This chaotic scene took place after Senegal clinched a 1-0 victory over the hosts, overshadowed by controversy when Thiaw led his team off the field in protest over a penalty awarded to Morocco.

The AIPS Executive Committee issued a statement rebuking the behavior that disrupted the post-match press conference, stressing that such actions tarnish the profession's dignity. They called on AIPS Africa for a comprehensive report on the incident. The match saw Pape Gueye score the late winner following a missed penalty by Morocco's Brahim Diaz after a lengthy delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)