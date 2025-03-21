Heathrow Chaos: Massive Fire Sparks Global Travel Disruption

A massive fire at an electrical substation near Britain's Heathrow Airport forced a complete shutdown on Friday, leaving the global travel industry in chaos. Seventy firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, which resulted in a substantial power outage affecting Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, and its backup systems.

The fire triggered widespread disruptions, diverting flights across Britain and Europe, and grounding long-haul flights. As many as 150 people were evacuated, and numerous properties lost electricity. While engineers scrambled to deploy a third backup power system, the cause of the catastrophic fire remained unknown.

The emergency created ripple effects worldwide, with passengers facing extensive delays and reroutes, and airlines struggling to adapt to the shifting logistical landscape. Experts warn of chaotic days ahead as Heathrow's central role in global connectivity amplifies the impact of the incident.

