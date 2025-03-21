Heathrow Chaos: Massive Fire Sparks Global Travel Disruption
Heathrow Airport was shut down due to a fire at a nearby electrical substation, causing a widespread power outage and disrupting international flights. Firefighters tackled the blaze, while authorities worked to address the power failure. The disruptions affected flights globally, causing significant travel chaos and disruptions over the coming days.
A massive fire at an electrical substation near Britain's Heathrow Airport forced a complete shutdown on Friday, leaving the global travel industry in chaos. Seventy firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, which resulted in a substantial power outage affecting Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, and its backup systems.
The fire triggered widespread disruptions, diverting flights across Britain and Europe, and grounding long-haul flights. As many as 150 people were evacuated, and numerous properties lost electricity. While engineers scrambled to deploy a third backup power system, the cause of the catastrophic fire remained unknown.
The emergency created ripple effects worldwide, with passengers facing extensive delays and reroutes, and airlines struggling to adapt to the shifting logistical landscape. Experts warn of chaotic days ahead as Heathrow's central role in global connectivity amplifies the impact of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand's most senior diplomat in London loses his job over remarks about President Trump
World Leaders Conclave & Awards 2025: A Landmark Event in UK Parliament, London
REFILE-India condemns security breach as protester disrupts foreign minister's London visit
Pro-Khalistan extremists target EAM convoy in London, India reacts
'Completely unacceptable': UK strongly condemns Jaishankar security breach in London