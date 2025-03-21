India’s Green Energy Surge: Workforce Dynamics Evolve with Renewable Growth

As India speeds towards its goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, its renewable energy sector is experiencing significant workforce changes, a recent TeamLease report reveals. The ongoing expansion in renewable projects is bolstering both direct and indirect employment, fundamentally altering workforce dynamics, skills demand, and retention trends.

TeamLease Services, a staffing industry leader, has conducted an extensive study on employment trends in this rapidly evolving sector, primarily from a contractual perspective. The findings show a robust 23.7% growth in employment for FY24, a marked increase from 8.5% in FY23 and 10.4% in FY22. Although a slight decline to 18.9% is anticipated for FY25, the sector is still a major job creator, aligned with India's clean energy goals.

The study highlights a predominantly youth-driven workforce in renewable energy, with significant demographics in the 26-30 and 31-35 age groups, but also showcases a strong presence of seasoned professionals. This reflects the sector's need for both innovation and experience. Regional growth is pronounced in solar energy, with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu leading production. Government programs like the PM Surya Ghar scheme are pivotal in driving these developments, fostering investment and aiding skill development across the workforce.

