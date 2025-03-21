AfDB and IITA Forge Ahead with €5M Grant to Boost Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Food Security

In a powerful reaffirmation of their joint commitment to transforming agriculture across Africa, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has awarded a €5 million supplementary grant to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to advance food security and promote climate-resilient farming practices across six African countries. The strategic funding forms part of the second phase of the ambitious Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation program, widely known as TAAT-II.

The signing of the grant agreement took place in Abuja, Nigeria, with key stakeholders from both institutions in attendance. Dr. Abdul Kamara, the AfDB’s Director General for Nigeria, and Dr. Simeon Ehui, Director General of IITA, jointly signed the agreement, describing the initiative as a major step forward in agricultural development and innovation on the continent.

The €5 million in additional funding is sourced from the Federal Republic of Germany through the Bank’s Transition Support Facility Donor Contributions Window and will fund high-impact initiatives under TAAT-II that are designed to scale up agricultural productivity, improve livelihoods, and enhance the resilience of smallholder farmers to climate change. This new grant follows the initial $27 million approved by the Bank in July 2022 to launch the second phase of TAAT.

TAAT, a flagship initiative under the Bank’s Feed Africa Strategy, is implemented by IITA in close partnership with CGIAR—the world’s leading global agricultural innovation network—as well as National Agricultural Research and Extension Systems (NARES) and private sector partners. The program takes a continent-wide, regional approach to solving food insecurity by rapidly deploying proven, science-based agricultural technologies to millions of farmers.

During the program’s first phase, TAAT-I, the AfDB invested $40 million, resulting in transformative impacts: over 20 million farmers in more than 31 countries gained access to improved crop varieties, livestock, and fish production technologies. These interventions have helped increase food production, reduce poverty, and build stronger, more resilient food systems across the continent.

With TAAT-II, the focus now shifts to scaling success, expanding training for farmers, improving seed systems, enhancing institutional capacity, and integrating climate-smart agriculture techniques. The €5 million supplementary grant will directly benefit Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Uganda, and Rwanda—countries that are particularly vulnerable to climate shocks, population pressure, and food insecurity.

Dr. Kamara praised the TAAT initiative, stating that the new grant underscores the Bank’s continued resolve to strengthen agricultural productivity and resilience in Africa. “TAAT is not just an agricultural intervention—it is a transformative movement. By leveraging cutting-edge agricultural technologies and financing mechanisms, we are working to secure Africa’s food sovereignty and unlock economic opportunities for millions. TAAT-II builds on a foundation of success and is now poised to drive deeper, more scalable change.”

Dr. Ehui echoed this vision, emphasizing IITA’s dedication to bringing proven technologies to the last mile—smallholder farmers who are often the most vulnerable yet the most critical to Africa’s food systems.

“This grant enables us to drive impact where it’s needed most,” Ehui said. “Together with AfDB and CGIAR, we will bring high-performing crop varieties, advanced livestock technologies, and climate-resilient practices to scale. Our focus is not only on boosting yields but also on improving farmers’ income, strengthening seed systems, and building sustainable agricultural institutions.”

The supplementary funding will enable TAAT-II to roll out multiple targeted interventions, including:

Training and capacity building programs for farmers and agricultural extension agents to increase adoption of improved practices.

Support for national agricultural institutions, enabling them to more effectively deliver and manage agricultural innovations.

Promotion of sustainable and climate-resilient practices, such as drought-tolerant crops, integrated soil fertility management, and water-efficient irrigation.

Enhancement of seed systems and market access, helping farmers gain access to quality inputs and viable markets.

Experts say that the integration of modern agricultural technologies with on-the-ground training and knowledge-sharing will create more resilient farming communities and stimulate economic development, especially in rural areas.

The African Development Bank has positioned agriculture as a central pillar of its development strategy, recognizing that food security is intrinsically linked to economic growth, social stability, and climate resilience. Through initiatives like TAAT-II, the Bank is not only addressing immediate food production challenges but also laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable agricultural transformation.

As Africa continues to confront the realities of climate change, population growth, and food insecurity, the TAAT-II program—bolstered by this latest funding—stands as a beacon of innovation, cooperation, and hope. With technology, partnerships, and investment aligned, the future of African agriculture looks increasingly promising.