Germany's prospective next government, led by Friedrich Merz, has successfully passed a critical plan to enhance defense spending by modifying the country's stringent debt restrictions. This approval, achieved with a two-thirds majority in the upper house on Friday, follows a similar endorsement from the lower house.

Merz, a conservative leader who emerged victorious in last month's elections, has allied with center-left partners in a bid to modernize Germany's long-neglected military infrastructures. The urgency of these measures is underscored by waning confidence in the United States' role in the trans-Atlantic alliance.

The newly approved plan involves exempting certain defense and security spendings from existing debt limitations, which paved the way for setting up a 500 billion-euro fund dedicated to revitalizing Germany's infrastructure. This initiative is poised to support economic growth while also channeling significant funds into climate-related projects, as per the negotiation with the Greens.

