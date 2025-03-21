Left Menu

M2K Group: Redefining Real Estate and Social Responsibility Across India

M2K Group is a leading Indian business conglomerate excelling in real estate with projects such as high-rise housing and luxurious developments. The group emphasizes quality, innovation, and social responsibility through various initiatives, including community education and sustainability efforts, aiming for customer and stakeholder satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:43 IST
M2K Group: Shaping the Future of Real Estate, Biologicals, and Multiplexes in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram, Haryana: M2K Group, a renowned Indian conglomerate, has rapidly carved a niche in diverse sectors including Real Estate, Biologicals, and Multiplexes. Its customer-centric strategy continues to set industry benchmarks in quality and service, enhancing lives through world-class developments.

M2K Group's legacy of delivering high-caliber projects in the NCR region is evident in its real estate ventures. Notable developments include Adani M2K Oyster Grande with 890 units, the luxe Adani M2K Oyster Greens, and the premium Adani M2K Oyster Arcade in Gurgaon, alongside other significant high-rise and low-rise projects. Commercial icons such as M2K Corporate Park and M2K Malls & Cinema in North Delhi further solidify its stature. The newly launched M2K Olive Green Floors redefine luxury with modern amenities.

Dr. Vishesh Rawat, VP & Head of Marketing, emphasizes M2K's commitment to quality and innovative projects that meet modern needs while expanding sustainably. His substantial experience guides the group's market-leading initiatives. Moreover, M2K is dedicated to societal upliftment through its CSR arm, the M2K Foundation, focusing on education, sustainability, and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

