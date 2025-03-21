Russia's Central Bank Holds Steady: Future Rate Hikes Possible Amid Inflation Challenges

The Russian central bank has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 21% this Friday, affirming the likelihood of future hikes under persisting inflation pressures. With inflation rates high but showing signs of decrease, the bank considers its monetary stance as crucial for aligning inflation with its target by 2026.

In a statement, the regulator highlighted potential rate hikes if disinflation fails to meet targets. This comes after a Reuters poll indicated unanimous expectations from 29 analysts predicting no rate change, although many hoped for a softer tone and hints of future cuts. However, the current rhetoric didn't shift as much as anticipated by the market.

Additionally, the central bank has cautioned the government against surpassing spending limits. Forces such as a robust rouble and easing geopolitical tensions have mildly mitigated inflation in recent weeks, providing a complex backdrop for the bank's monetary policy amid external sanctions and internal economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)