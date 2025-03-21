Emergency Response Drill Showcases Railway's Efficiency in Crisis Management

In a significant display of preparedness, the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway executed a coordinated mock drill on train accident and rescue operations at the Ernakulam marshalling yard. This exercise, held on Friday, sought to enhance collaboration among various agencies and railway departments, ensuring swift and effective emergency responses during real-life situations.

As the exercise commenced with a staged train accident, the derailment and capsizing of two sleeper coaches prompted rapid action from railway emergency teams and external agencies. Key players such as the NDRF, Railway Medical Team, and Fire and Rescue Services responded promptly, highlighting the efficiency of their coordination and preparedness.

The drill also included the setting up of a temporary hospital, showcasing effective medical responses by the Railway Medical Team. Post-evacuation efforts focused on re-railing the affected coaches using the Accident Relief Train and advanced equipment, reflecting the technical expertise and readiness of the involved teams. Altogether, the drill successfully tested the emergency response capabilities of all participating groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)