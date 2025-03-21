India-U.S. Trade Talks: A Race Against Tariffs

As the deadline for President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs approaches, India is actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the United States. With only 11 days to spare, the two nations aim to resolve issues relating to tariffs and market access, averting a potential trade conflict.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that talks are underway at various levels to secure a mutually beneficial trade deal. The ongoing discussions are part of broader negotiations intended to expand trade, enhance market access, and reduce tariffs on both sides.

In light of Trump's "America First" policy, which recently introduced reciprocal tariffs, the urgency for India to find common ground with the US has intensified. Both governments are hopeful of reaching an understanding to mitigate the impact of impending duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)