United Airlines Hopes for Smooth Resumption Amid Heathrow Power Outage

United Airlines anticipates the resumption of its scheduled flights departing from the United States to London's Heathrow Airport by Saturday morning local time. This statement comes from a company spokesperson after Heathrow was unexpectedly closed due to a massive power outage.

The power failure was triggered by a fire at an electrical substation, leading to the cancellation of several flights on Friday. With the main power source disrupted, the airport was left in the dark, literally and figuratively, with no certainty on when normalcy would be restored.

The airport authorities are currently grappling with the complications of reinstating power, while passengers and airlines face difficult logistics as they await further updates. The incident has caused significant travel disruptions as affected parties search for alternative plans.

