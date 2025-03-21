Heathrow's Fire-Induced Chaos: Inside Europe's Airport Disruption
Heathrow Airport began reopening after a fire damaged its power supply, causing global travel chaos. The airport aims to restore operations quickly, amid discontent from airlines and concerns over infrastructure resilience. Authorities are investigating, while counter-terrorism officers are leading inquiries due to the infrastructure's critical nature.
Britain's Heathrow Airport has initiated reopening after a debilitating fire compromised its power supply, leading to a shutdown of Europe's busiest airport. This incident left thousands of travelers stranded, sparking global travel disruption.
Airport authorities have prioritized repatriating and relocating stranded aircraft, assuring passengers of safety and apologizing for the inconvenience. Despite the cleanup efforts, the incident provoked frustration from airlines questioning the robustness of the airport's infrastructure.
The financial implications could amount to tens of millions of pounds. Police and counter-terrorism officers are investigating, although there's no current evidence of foul play. The situation harks back to the 2010 Icelandic ash cloud incident that caused widespread flight cancellations across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
