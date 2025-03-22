Carney Challenges Trump's Trade Tactics: Canada's Sovereignty Stands Firm

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has asserted that US President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war will lead to American losses, prompting eventual respect for Canada's sovereignty in trade talks. The Prime Minister insists on comprehensive discussions with the US, focusing on trade and security.

Carney met provincial leaders in Ottawa, unveiling relief packages for businesses harmed by the trade war and accelerating resource projects. Despite Trump's jabs, Carney remains poised for negotiations, emphasizing that his administration is primed for dialogue when the US is ready.

Amid growing tensions, Carney announced plans for a national trade and energy corridor to diversify Canada's trade, potentially including an oil pipeline from Alberta to Eastern Canada. Simultaneously, the government is expediting several economic measures to cushion the tariff impact.

