Carney Challenges Trump's Trade Tactics: Canada's Sovereignty Stands Firm
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses the impact of US President Donald Trump's trade war on Canadian-American relations. He stresses respect for Canada's sovereignty and plans trade and energy diversification. Carney discusses economic relief measures and potential pipeline projects to navigate the evolving trade landscape.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has asserted that US President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war will lead to American losses, prompting eventual respect for Canada's sovereignty in trade talks. The Prime Minister insists on comprehensive discussions with the US, focusing on trade and security.
Carney met provincial leaders in Ottawa, unveiling relief packages for businesses harmed by the trade war and accelerating resource projects. Despite Trump's jabs, Carney remains poised for negotiations, emphasizing that his administration is primed for dialogue when the US is ready.
Amid growing tensions, Carney announced plans for a national trade and energy corridor to diversify Canada's trade, potentially including an oil pipeline from Alberta to Eastern Canada. Simultaneously, the government is expediting several economic measures to cushion the tariff impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-China's imports tumble as demand skids, trade war heats up
US economy likely generated a solid 160,000 jobs last month, but Trump's trade wars cloud outlook
WRAPUP 2-China's imports tumble as demand skids, trade war heats up
US Job Market Defies Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade War Threats
Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Threats: A New Trade War Brewing?