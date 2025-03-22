India's Textile Potential: A Vision for Global Excellence
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls for India to harness its vast workforce and consumer market to excel in readymade garment exports. Speaking at a textile park investor meet, Adityanath highlights the potential for India to create a globally recognized textile brand, leveraging facilities within the PM MITRA scheme.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has raised a poignant question about India's standing in the global readymade garment market. Speaking at an investor meet for a new textile park under the PM MITRA scheme, he questioned why India, with a population of 140 crore, is outpaced by Bangladesh in garment exports.
Adityanath emphasized India's opportunity to establish a globally recognized textile brand and urged harnessing the country's vast workforce potential. He pointed out the immense possibilities within the garment sector and advocated for strategies to capture the global market effectively.
Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's key role as a consumer hub, Adityanath underlined the importance of comprehensive infrastructure in the PM MITRA Park. This includes facilities for sewing, dyeing, printing, packaging, and designing to cater to market demands and support the region's economic growth.
