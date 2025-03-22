AfDB Unveils ENNOVA Platform to Transform Entrepreneurship in Africa with AI-Driven Connectivity

In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape, the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab officially launched ENNOVA, an artificial intelligence-powered digital platform designed to connect and empower entrepreneurs, investors, educators, and enterprise support organizations across the continent.

The unveiling took place during the opening session of the 12th Sankalp Africa Summit, held in Nairobi, Kenya. Widely recognized as Africa’s premier conference on entrepreneurship and sustainable development, the annual summit attracts thousands of stakeholders focused on solving key continental challenges—such as food insecurity, climate change, and unemployment—through business innovation and impactful partnerships.

A Strategic Launch for Strategic Impact

Representing Dr. Martha Phiri, Director for Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development, the AfDB’s Manager for Education and Skills Development, Hendrina Chalwe Doroba, introduced ENNOVA to an enthusiastic audience. She described the platform as a core element of the Bank’s broader mission to expand economic opportunities for Africa’s youth and women through entrepreneurship and skills development.

“ENNOVA was designed not only as a digital tool, but as a catalyst for inclusive growth,” said Doroba. “We are thrilled to introduce it here at Sankalp, where visionaries, investors, and grassroots entrepreneurs converge. This platform is tailored to the needs of those who will drive Africa’s future.”

A Powerhouse of Resources and Collaboration

At its core, ENNOVA is a robust, AI-driven ecosystem-builder. Key features of the platform include:

A searchable directory of over 1,300 enterprise support organizations across Africa

265 curated business resources offering funding, training, and mentorship opportunities

An interactive events and newsfeed section for ecosystem-wide updates

Built-in networking and messaging tools to enable seamless collaboration among users

A dedicated microsite showcasing the Bank's White Paper Series on entrepreneurship, trade, and innovation

These tools are designed to help African entrepreneurs navigate the continent’s complex business environment, overcome operational hurdles, and access vital knowledge, partnerships, and financial resources.

Strong Reception at the Summit

The launch made an immediate impact. Within hours, more than 500 of the summit’s 1,500 participants registered for ENNOVA. Many attendees engaged with the platform through AfDB’s interactive exhibition booth, where virtual demonstrations and one-on-one sessions offered a closer look at its features.

The Bank also hosted a dynamic panel discussion titled “From Startups to Scale-ups: Future-Proofing African Entrepreneurship Ecosystems Through Technology and Innovation.” During the session, Roberta Blankson, the Lab’s Knowledge and Content Manager, demonstrated ENNOVA’s user interface and AI-powered functions, illustrating how it supports startup scalability, resource sharing, and regional integration.

Panelist Muriel Akiko, founder and CEO of Zuhura Innovation Africa, a women-led organization fostering youth entrepreneurship, emphasized the importance of tools like ENNOVA in driving meaningful collaboration.

“The future of African entrepreneurship lies in collective growth,” said Akiko. “Platforms like ENNOVA will help shift the focus from competition to cooperation, unlocking shared value for all.”

Empowering Youth Through Access

As part of its commitment to youth empowerment, the Bank sponsored two young entrepreneurs to attend the summit via a call for submissions. The winners — selected based on essays detailing how the summit would enhance their ventures — received complimentary tickets and exclusive networking access.

Nduta Karanja, a Kenyan edtech entrepreneur, lauded the summit’s focus on gender equity in investment, noting that the sessions provided real-world insights and networking opportunities that could help bridge Africa’s gender financing gap.

“What stood out was the energy — not just talking about problems, but actively finding solutions, pooling resources, and building future-forward collaborations,” Karanja said.

Joshwa Tambo, a Nairobi-based consultant for GIZ (German development agency), echoed this sentiment. He found the ENNOVA platform particularly promising:

“This is a game-changer. ENNOVA offers the tools we need to build stronger, more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystems. I plan to use it immediately to connect with partners and explore funding opportunities.”

Looking Ahead

With its official debut, ENNOVA now stands as a cornerstone of the African Development Bank’s strategy to future-proof Africa’s economy through inclusive entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and skills development. The platform is expected to scale rapidly, inviting more users and partners across Africa’s 54 countries in the months ahead.

By fusing technology with purpose, ENNOVA doesn’t just represent a new platform—it embodies a new vision: one where African entrepreneurs are digitally connected, well-supported, and poised to lead on the global stage.

For more information and to join the platform, visit: ennova.afdb.org

