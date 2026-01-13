Tragedy in Siberia: Investigating Infant Deaths
Authorities in Russia have launched a criminal investigation into the deaths of nine newborns at a Siberian maternity hospital. Allegations of negligence have surfaced, prompting forensic tests and the questioning of hospital staff. The hospital has suspended admissions due to excessive respiratory infections.
Russia has initiated a criminal investigation surrounding the tragic deaths of nine newborn babies this month at a maternity hospital in Siberia, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The state Investigative Committee has labeled the suspected offenses as negligence, resulting in death. Although specifics on who is under scrutiny were not disclosed, investigators have collected medical records from the Novokuznetsk hospital and are carrying out forensic examinations to identify the cause of the fatalities. Staff from the hospital are being interrogated regarding their actions or lack thereof during the incidents.
The regional governor announced the removal of the hospital's chief doctor. Meanwhile, the hospital revealed on its website that it had stopped admitting patients due to high levels of respiratory infections and is implementing quarantine protocols.
