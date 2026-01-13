Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at IIT-Bhubaneswar: Fatal Scooter Accident

A tragic scooter accident on the IIT-Bhubaneswar campus resulted in the death of PhD scholar Shankhasubhra Chakraborty and critically injured another, Shakti Sagar Srivastav. The incident occurred when the scooter hit a median. Swift medical response followed, but Chakraborty succumbed to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes at IIT-Bhubaneswar: Fatal Scooter Accident
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal scooter accident has claimed the life of a PhD scholar and left another critically injured on the IIT-Bhubaneswar campus. The accident, which occurred at around 11.20 pm, involved a collision with a median, as per a campus statement released Tuesday.

Shankhasubhra Chakraborty, the deceased, and the injured Shakti Sagar Srivastav, both hailed from Kolkata. The mishap happened when the rider lost control near a turn. A nearby security patrol discovered the aftermath and quickly alerted medical services.

The students were first taken to the institute's Sanjeevan Hospital for emergency treatment. Chakraborty was declared dead at Manipal Hospital, while Srivastav remains stable in the Neuro ICU. The incident has sent ripples of shock through the campus community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashalata Devi: Championing Change in Indian Women's Football

Ashalata Devi: Championing Change in Indian Women's Football

 India
2
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Anti-Terror Operations

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Anti-Terror Operations

 Pakistan
3
Delhi High Court Upholds Satish Upadhyay's Victory

Delhi High Court Upholds Satish Upadhyay's Victory

 India
4
ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit for December quarter declines 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore: Exchange filing.

ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit for December quarter declines 2.68 per ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026