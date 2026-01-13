Tragedy Strikes at IIT-Bhubaneswar: Fatal Scooter Accident

A fatal scooter accident has claimed the life of a PhD scholar and left another critically injured on the IIT-Bhubaneswar campus. The accident, which occurred at around 11.20 pm, involved a collision with a median, as per a campus statement released Tuesday.

Shankhasubhra Chakraborty, the deceased, and the injured Shakti Sagar Srivastav, both hailed from Kolkata. The mishap happened when the rider lost control near a turn. A nearby security patrol discovered the aftermath and quickly alerted medical services.

The students were first taken to the institute's Sanjeevan Hospital for emergency treatment. Chakraborty was declared dead at Manipal Hospital, while Srivastav remains stable in the Neuro ICU. The incident has sent ripples of shock through the campus community.

(With inputs from agencies.)