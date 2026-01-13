Blue Tigresses Set for Antalya Showdown: Indian Women's Team Preps for 2026 AFC Cup

The 29-member Indian senior women's football team has kicked off their intensive training camp in Gurugram, as confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The squad, known as the Blue Tigresses, gathered in the city and conducted their first training session today, which will continue until January 14.

Following the Gurugram camp, the team will travel to Antalya, Turkiye, on January 15. There, they are slated to engage in three closed-door friendly matches—first facing FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv from Ukraine on January 18, and later taking on two Swiss teams, FC Zurich Frauen and FC Schlieren, on January 21 and 24, respectively.

The matches, which are a critical part of the team's strategic preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, will be held in Manavgat, roughly 75 kilometers from Antalya. The team roster includes a mix of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards, showcasing the diverse talent within the squad. (ANI)